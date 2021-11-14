Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.81

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 19897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 198.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 43.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

