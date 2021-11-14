Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EIGR opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.32. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

