Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 156.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,984 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,926 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 226,254 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.8% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 417.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

