GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.92. 7,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 94,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,585,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,724,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

