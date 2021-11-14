Gitcoin Trading Up 2.1% This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.44 or 0.00014340 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $134.03 million and $15.97 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00218205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

