Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $403.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.