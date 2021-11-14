Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $102,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

