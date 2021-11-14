GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.71% of GoHealth worth $61,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 29,957.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

