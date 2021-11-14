GoHealth, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for GoHealth in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of GOCO opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

