GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOCO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $5,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

