Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.26 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

