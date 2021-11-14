Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Innospec by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.56 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

