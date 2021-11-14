Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,119 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

SPNS opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

