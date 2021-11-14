Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 29,804 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after buying an additional 145,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of GKOS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

