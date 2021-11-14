Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 7,033 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 42,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,380 shares in the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584.

AMJ opened at $19.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

