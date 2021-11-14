Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 174,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $594.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $444.94 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $595.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.