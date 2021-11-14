Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

