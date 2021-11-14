Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.43 Million

Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to announce sales of $15.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $53.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.83 million, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBNH. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of GBNH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 29,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.