Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,394,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In related news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,688 shares of company stock worth $494,520. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Greenlane by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

