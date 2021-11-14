GreenPower Motor’s (GP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 122,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,274. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $324.71 million, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 6.42.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 642.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

