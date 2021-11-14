Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. Greif has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

