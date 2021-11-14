H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) has been given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HEO opened at C$2.64 on Friday. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock has a market cap of C$224.76 million and a PE ratio of 77.65.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

