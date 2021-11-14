Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 400 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,515. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.