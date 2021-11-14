Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $314,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Accenture were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $115,630,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $371.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.63. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $238.09 and a 52 week high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

