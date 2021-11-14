Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 231,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

