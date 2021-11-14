Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $208.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day moving average of $268.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.