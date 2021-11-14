Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,979 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

