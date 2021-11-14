Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 104,795.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $64.08 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,333 shares of company stock worth $6,343,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HASI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

