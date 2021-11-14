Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Harvard Bioscience worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 104.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.52 million, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

