HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 40.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 235,937 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 33.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.