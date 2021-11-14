HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 324.24% from the company’s previous close.

APS opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.07. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.40.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

