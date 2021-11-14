HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

BLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE BLU opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$689.37 million and a PE ratio of -10.59. BELLUS Health has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

