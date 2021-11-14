Head to Head Comparison: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Heritage Global alerts:

This table compares Heritage Global and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70% Riskified N/A N/A N/A

26.7% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Global and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Riskified 0 1 8 0 2.89

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Riskified has a consensus target price of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 76.90%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Riskified.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and Riskified’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.22 $9.66 million $0.23 6.96 Riskified $169.74 million 16.86 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Riskified on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.