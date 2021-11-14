Head to Head Contrast: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.44 $226.00 million $1.01 19.79 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 2.29 -$1.42 billion ($0.65) -85.11

Telephone and Data Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone and Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 2.63% 2.48% 1.07% The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.52% 3.97% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 2 1 2.75 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.45%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $57.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Risk & Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

