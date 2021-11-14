Head to Head Review: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and SolarEdge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.85 $17.95 million $0.32 103.03 SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 13.04 $140.32 million $2.66 136.24

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08% SolarEdge Technologies 8.24% 12.86% 5.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 SolarEdge Technologies 1 5 19 0 2.72

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $36.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $353.59, suggesting a potential downside of 2.43%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Allegro MicroSystems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

