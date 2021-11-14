Head to Head Review: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amyris and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amyris
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Origin Materials
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
Risk & Volatility
Amyris has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Amyris and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amyris
|-117.28%
|N/A
|-108.86%
|Origin Materials
|N/A
|1.62%
|0.23%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Amyris and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amyris
|$173.14 million
|14.24
|-$331.04 million
|($1.95)
|-4.10
|Origin Materials
|N/A
|N/A
|-$130,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amyris.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
44.3% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Amyris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Amyris beats Origin Materials on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
