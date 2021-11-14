Head to Head Review: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and Grom Social Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $2.51 billion 34.49 -$944.84 million ($0.42) -127.85 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 6.87 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Snap and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 0 6 30 0 2.83 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap currently has a consensus price target of $76.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.64%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -16.72% -23.65% -10.23% Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74%

Summary

Snap beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. The company was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

