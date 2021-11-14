Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Plans $0.55 Dividend

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5502 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HLTOY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

HLTOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

