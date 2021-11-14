Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

HIMX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

