Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

HOOK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 295,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,007. The company has a market cap of $108.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 3,639.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

