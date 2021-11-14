iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

