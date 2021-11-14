ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00095375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,831.21 or 1.00241639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.68 or 0.07060304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.