Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Reduced by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

ITW opened at $238.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

