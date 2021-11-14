Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Illumina by 18.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,298 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $383.45 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $292.65 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $5,896,697. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

