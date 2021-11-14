IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMIAY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

IMI stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

