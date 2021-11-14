ImmuCell (ICCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ICCC opened at $9.22 on Friday. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.