ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Research analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 over the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio

