Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.69

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.47. Immunovant shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 5 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

