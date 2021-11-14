Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Head-To-Head Survey

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Immunovant and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 1 4 4 0 2.33 Replimune Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.13%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Immunovant has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.27) -6.73 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($1.94) -17.24

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunovant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -30.01% -28.46% Replimune Group N/A -20.49% -18.77%

Summary

Replimune Group beats Immunovant on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

