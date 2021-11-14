Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

FB stock opened at $340.89 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.07. The firm has a market cap of $948.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,268,064 shares of company stock worth $796,108,831. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

